TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A Twin Falls mother charged with killing her 20-month-old daughter has had her bail set at $2 million.

The Times-News reports that 22-year-old Amanda Dunlap’s bond was set on Tuesday. She is charged with first-degree murder and eight felony counts of injury to a child in a case that Judge Thomas D. Kershaw Jr. has sealed from the public and media.

Kershaw said the details are “highly intimate” and would be “highly objectionable to a reasonable person.”

Police said Dunlap was arrested late Friday in Ada County. Her baby died Oct. 14 in Boise.

Dunlap was already facing charges for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the time of the baby’s death.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Dunlap is being represented by a public defender.

