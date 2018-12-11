TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children at different points in 2017 and 2018.
The Times-News reports 64-year-old Terry Wayne Shearer of Twin Falls pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.
Shearer admitted to authorities that he had sexual contact with a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old child.
Shearer told the court that he doesn’t have an excuse for his action, saying that he doesn’t “really know why I did something stupid like that.”
Prosecutors are recommending Shearer receive a sentence of 13 years with five years fixed and eight years indeterminate.
The charge can carry a sentence of up to life in prison.
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com