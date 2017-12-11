TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A free public charter school in Twin Falls is low on classroom space, prompting a committee to consider how to accommodate increasing student enrollment.

The Times-News reports that Xavier Charter School has become overcrowded with about 700 K-12 students and a waiting list of nearly 300 children a decade after opening.

A committee that includes school employees and a former board member is forming recommendations to address the issue.

Officials say they’re considering a building expansion project to add classrooms and specialty program space. The school is also looking to hire a fundraising director by early next year to support the project.

While regular public school districts can acquire funding for building projects through ballot measures, Idaho charter schools cannot.

The school is considering adding portable classrooms in the meantime.

