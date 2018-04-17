TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Twin Falls officials are allowing residents to own up to four chickens without a permit but roosters are banned.
The Times-News reports the city council approved an ordinance Monday to amend its animal code to make it easier for people to keep hens on their property.
Under the previous city rules, a resident had to contact all neighbors within 300 feet (91 meters) of their home and get written approval from 75 percent in order to be allowed a chicken. The city also required a sanitation inspection of the property.
The city has changed that policy, but it has included some restrictions. Residents must have at least 5,000 square feet (465 square meters) of land and the fowls must be housed at least 40 feet (12 meters) away from neighbors.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry
___
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com