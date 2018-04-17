TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Twin Falls officials are allowing residents to own up to four chickens without a permit but roosters are banned.

The Times-News reports the city council approved an ordinance Monday to amend its animal code to make it easier for people to keep hens on their property.

Under the previous city rules, a resident had to contact all neighbors within 300 feet (91 meters) of their home and get written approval from 75 percent in order to be allowed a chicken. The city also required a sanitation inspection of the property.

The city has changed that policy, but it has included some restrictions. Residents must have at least 5,000 square feet (465 square meters) of land and the fowls must be housed at least 40 feet (12 meters) away from neighbors.

