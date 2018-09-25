MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Minnesota have charged a 12-year-old boy in juvenile court in the stabbing death of his 16-year-old brother.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Monday the case will be handled in juvenile court and no other information will be made public because of the suspect’s age.

Officers were called to an apartment in Minnetonka Saturday night. They found a 16-year-old stabbed in the chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The suspect was initially evaluated at a hospital, then released to his parents. Police continued investigating, then arrested him Sunday night.

Police believe the weapon was a kitchen knife. The mother and other family members were home at the time. Police haven’t disclosed a motive except that there was some sort of altercation between the boys.