Share story

By
The Associated Press

DESTREHAN, La. (AP) — A prosperity gospel televangelist says he’s not asking followers to pay for a new $54 million jet, but to join him in “believing” in God for it to come.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Jesse Duplantis’ latest message came in a new video posted Saturday to his church’s website.

It would be the Louisiana-based ministry’s fourth plane. Duplantis says he gave the first two to other ministries and would donate the current one if he gets a new one.

He said he wasn’t upset by news coverage of his May 21 video. He said he’s excited to get so much press.

Duplantis also said many people have called to say they want to “get involved in that new plane you’re believing for.”

