BOSTON (AP) — A longtime television personality who played a beloved clown had died, according to family.

WCVB-TV says 89-year-old Frank Avruch, who played Bozo the Clown from 1959 to 1970, has died.

Avruch was a contributor to the station for over 40 years as a host of “Man About Town,” and “The Great Entertainment.”

He died Tuesday at his Boston home from heart disease, and is survived by his wife Betty, two sons Matthew and Steven and several grandchildren.

Avruch graduated from Boston University in 1949 with a bachelor’s degree in Communication.

He was an active philanthropist, and was a board member of UNICEF’S New England Chapter.

“We will miss him greatly,” the family said in a statement to WCVB-TV. “Our dad loved the children of all ages who remembered being on his show, and was always grateful for their kind words.”

___

Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com