TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The executive director of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority will be leaving office at year’s end.

Joseph Mrozek announced his intentions Tuesday. He will be succeeded on a temporary basis by John O’Hern, the authority’s chief operating officer, who will serve until a permanent replacement is picked by Governor-elect Phil Murphy.

The 75-year-old Mrozek has led the authority since March 2014. The agency oversees both the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway, which are two of the busiest toll roads in the nation.

Before being named executive director, Mrozek was deputy commissioner of the state’s Transportation Department for four years. He took on the latter post after working in the private sector for more than 30 years.