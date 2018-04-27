MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police will be cracking down on drivers blasting loud music as they cruise around Miami Beach.

The Miami Herald reports a special police squad will begin pulling over cars with loud music blaring from car stereos this weekend. It’s an effort to address noise complaints and other disturbances in the busy tourist district.

Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates told city commissioners on Wednesday that violators will be given one warning. After that, they’ll be arrested and taken to jail.

The county has an ordinance prohibiting cars from playing “unreasonably loud” music, but police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says violators often weren’t ticketed.

The increased enforcement follows a busy spring break that brought thousands of visitors to South Beach.