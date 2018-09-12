ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkish intelligence agents in Syria have captured a man wanted over a deadly 2013 bomb attack and brought him back to Turkey for questioning.

Anadolu Agency said Wednesday Yusuf Nazik was captured in Syria’s Latikia province. He was wanted for planning and organizing two car bombs that killed 53 people in the town of Reyhanli, near the border with Syria.

Turkey had accused Damascus of being behind the explosions and blamed them on a Turkish Marxist group with alleged links to Syria’s intelligence agency.

Anadolu said Nazik confessed during his initial questioning that he had helped plan and organize the attacks.

In February, nine people were sentenced to life terms for involvement in the attack.