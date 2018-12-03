CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heaping praise on Venezuela’s embattled leader as ties between the two countries blossom.
Erdogan took the stage Monday with President Nicolas Maduro in the first-ever visit by a Turkish president to Venezuela.
The Turkish leader says Venezuela has been unfairly hit by international economic sanctions amid a historic crisis, punishing an entire nation. He vowed to offer help.
He praised Maduro for not following other Western leaders in stoking anti-Islamic sentiment.
Turkish government figures show Venezuela this year sold Turkey $900 million in gold mined from the mineral-rich nation — revenue that has helped replace plummeting oil revenues.
Maduro made waves this year when he dined at an exclusive Istanbul restaurant, where he smoked cigars and posed for photos with the flamboyant celebrity chef.