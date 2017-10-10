ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s private news agency says police used tear gas to disperse crowds hoping to commemorate the second anniversary of a terror attack in Ankara that killed 102 people.
Dogan news agency said Tuesday that police officers deployed tear gas when around 100 people tried to march to the site of the 2015 attack outside Ankara’s main train station.
Police only allowed relatives of the attack’s victims, civil society representatives and politicians to enter the site, and intervened when crowds intending to commemorate the attack approached the station.
Turkish opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet reported that more than 10 people were arrested.
On Oct. 10, 2015, two suicide bombers targeted a peace rally outside the train station. The bombers reportedly belonged to a Turkish cell of the Islamic State group.