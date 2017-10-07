BERLIN (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says his country hopes to be able to patch up its strained relations with Germany.
Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted Saturday in Der Spiegel magazine saying “there are no grounds for problems between Germany and Turkey.” He says “If you go one step toward us, we’ll go two toward you.”
A multitude of issues have caused friction between the two countries, including the jailing of several Germans on terrorism-related charges in Turkey in the aftermath of the attempted coup there. Germany has protested the arrests as unfounded.
One of them, journalist Mesale Tolu, is going on trial next week.
Michael Roth, a German deputy foreign minister, told the Die Welt newspaper Germany remains “prepared to talk” but cannot remain silent when its citizens “are unjustly imprisoned.”