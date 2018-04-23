BERLIN (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister is planning to visit Germany for the 25th anniversary of a firebombing in which five Turks were killed. The visit comes at a sensitive time, weeks before elections in Turkey.
City authorities in Solingen said Monday that Mevlut Cavusoglu is expected to address a memorial event on May 29, 25 years after two Turkish women and three girls died when fire raged through their building.
Right-wing extremists were convicted of the murders.
German news agency dpa reports that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Cavusoglu’s visit doesn’t fall under a ban on rallies by non-European Union politicians during the three months before their countries’ elections.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
The ban was introduced last year following a dispute over Turkish ministers being blocked from campaigning in Germany before a Turkish referendum.