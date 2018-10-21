ISTANBUL — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, turning up the pressure on Saudi Arabia, promised Sunday to reveal everything his country knows about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi inside a Saudi consulate.

Erdogan’s statement came as the Saudi foreign minister publicly apologized to Khashoggi’s family, but stuck with his government’s contention that the killing had been a “tremendous mistake” by Saudi operatives acting “outside the scope of their authority.”

Turkish officials have suggested that Khashoggi’s death was ordered at the highest levels of the kingdom. And Erdogan, who has commented little on the matter publicly, on Sunday indicated that he has more to say about what happened.

“We said that we will reveal it,” Erdogan said in a speech broadcast live Sunday. “God willing, I will make my statement about Jamal Khashoggi in the parliamentary group on Tuesday.”

Khashoggi, a journalist critical of the Saudi government, disappeared after entering its consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. Turkey and Saudi Arabia have conducted what has been described as a joint investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia announced that Khashoggi had been killed in a “brawl” inside the consulate, its first acknowledgment that he was dead, and that Saudis were responsible. It said 18 Saudis involved in the case had been detained.

The statement followed weeks of Saudi insistence that Khashoggi had left the consulate, unharmed, hours after entering.

On Sunday, in an interview with Fox News, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said, “There obviously was a tremendous mistake made, and what compounded the mistake would be the attempt to try to cover up.”

Asked if he had a message for Khashoggi’s relatives, Jubeir said: “This is a terrible mistake. This is a terrible tragedy. Our condolences go out to them. We feel their pain.”

Turkish officials have indicated that the Saudi version — that Khashoggi died in a botched attempt at interrogation and abduction — does not fully satisfy them.

“We are searching for justice and it will be revealed in full nakedness,” Erdogan said Sunday afternoon, at an event to open a new subway line in Istanbul. “Not with ordinary steps, but in full nakedness.”