JAMAICA, Vt. (AP) — Officials say a pair of wild turkeys caused a tractor-trailer to swerve off a Vermont roadway and crash.

Vermont State Police say the 47-year-old driver damaged his tractor-trailer and a length of guardrail on Friday in Jamaica when he swerved to avoid the two turkeys that had entered the road. The Brattleboro Reformer reports in his attempt to evade the turkeys, the driver went off the road and crashed into a guardrail.

The Hinsdale, New Hampshire, man’s truck sustained moderate damage to the front of the vehicle.

State police say the driver was uninjured, but received a citation for driving with a suspended license.

