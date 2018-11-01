ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to take “constructive steps” toward strengthening ties.
In a telephone call Thursday, Turkish officials said the two leaders also discussed Syria and agreed to maintain “close contacts” concerning bilateral and regional issues.
Their conversation came as Turkish and U.S. troops began conducting joint patrols around the Syrian town of Manbij, as part of an agreement that aimed to ease tensions between the two NATO allies. Ties were strained over Turkish demands for the withdrawal of U.S.-backed Kurdish militia that drove Islamic State militants out of Manbij in 2016.
Erdogan also conveyed Turkey’s condolences over the Pittsburgh synagogue attack that left 11 people dead.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through restaurant ceiling
- A mobster of many enemies, Whitey Bulger may have been killed in a hit
- Fact-checking Trump's talk on birthright citizenship, military at the border
The officials provided the information on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations.