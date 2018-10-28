ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish army has struck Kurdish targets in northern Syria east of the Euphrates River.
Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said Sunday that artillery strikes hit positions belonging to the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, in Zor Moghar.
The village in northern Aleppo’s countryside is across the Euphrates that separates Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces and the YPG, which Turkey considers a terror organization linked to an insurgency within its own borders.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Kurdish Hawar news agency also reported the shelling, saying Turkish artillery targeted other villages east of the Euphrates as well. Hawar said there were no reports of casualties.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pittsburgh synagogue massacre leaves 11 dead, 6 wounded VIEW
- Florida Trump supporter charged in chilling mail-bomb plot VIEW
- Bomb suspect was cash-strapped ex-stripper devoted to Trump WATCH
- US tourist helps stop thief who tried to steal Magna Carta
- The tragedy of Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen VIEW
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly warned of expanding military operations along the Syrian border to clear it of “terror.”