ISTANBUL (AP) — Istanbul’s chief prosecutor is seeking arrest warrants against two former aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who were dismissed amid the fallout from the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
The prosecutor is seeking warrants for royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani and deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri, who are believed to have overseen the team that killed and dismembered Khashoggi at the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in October. Saudi authorities say the agents who killed Khashoggi exceeded their authority.
Tuesday’s court application says there is “strong suspicion” the two aides were involved in planning the killing.
Turkey has been seeking to extradite 18 suspects, including 15 members of the alleged assassination squad. Saudi Arabia has detained 21 people and says it is seeking the death penalty for five.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: Even from jail, sex abuser manipulated the system. His victims were kept in the dark VIEW
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- Mueller recommends no prison for Flynn, citing cooperation
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Pete Davidson addresses bullying after Ariana Grande breakup