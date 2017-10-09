ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s military says Turkish troops have moved into Syria’s northwestern Idlib province as part of an operation to enforce a “de-escalation” zone that was internationally agreed on in the region.

Monday’s statement says the troops crossed into Syrian territory the previous day to begin “reconnaissance activities” in Idlib.

The statement did not say how many troops were involved, but added the force would create “observation points” in the region.

On Sunday, Turkish forces shelled areas along the border in an area dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would not allow a “terror corridor” by Kurdish militia aiming to link its territories from eastern Syria to the Mediterranean, amid reports that the Turkish deployment could also serve to curb possible territorial gains by the U.S.-backed militants.