ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president says it will begin a new military operation against U.S-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria “within a few days.”
Addressing a defense industry meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the target of the operation would be the Syrian Kurdish militia known as the People’s Protection Units, or YPG — which Turkey views as a terrorist group linked to the insurgency within its borders.
The YPG is the main component of a Kurdish-led militia that rolled back the Islamic State group with the help of the U.S.-led coalition. U.S. troops are deployed with the Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria, in part to prevent clashes with NATO ally Turkey.
Turkish forces have already waged two cross-border campaigns against Syrian Kurdish forces, in 2016 and earlier this year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- What happens when 25,000 Amazon workers flush toilets?
- 5 things to watch this week in the Mueller probe
- 4 journalists and a newspaper are Time's Person of the Year
- Trump threatens shutdown in wild encounter with Democrats WATCH
- 'Truth isn't truth' tops list of notable quotes in 2018