ISTANBUL (AP) — An Italian father is desperately seeking information about his son, who disappeared without trace in Istanbul nearly two weeks ago.
Thirty-three-year-old Alessandro Fiori, from Milan, flew into the Turkish city on March 12 and was last spotted on a CCTV camera on March 14 in Istanbul’s busy Beyoglu district, where the Italian Consulate is located, his father says.
His phone, wallet and other belongings were found in a hotel trash bin.
His father, Eligio Fiori, told the AP on Tuesday that his son, a marketing manager, often traveled abroad. He last saw Alessandro two weeks ago at their family home. He flew to Istanbul the next day without telling anyone.
Fiori said: “They (police) checked hospitals, they checked the morgues and there is no news there”