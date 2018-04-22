ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s main opposition party says that 15 of its lawmakers have resigned their membership to join another opposition party in solidarity before upcoming snap elections.

Officials from the pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, told parliament Sunday that the lawmakers would join the Iyi Party. The center-right opposition party, established last fall, has been facing eligibility issues before the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, including not having enough seats in parliament.

The Iyi Party now has 20 lawmakers in parliament, satisfying a requirement for eligibility. Party founder Meral Aksener is considered a serious contender against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and has announced her candidacy. She defected from Turkey’s main nationalist party allied with Erdogan.

Turkey’s electoral board has yet to announce the parties eligible to run.