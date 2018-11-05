ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police detained 24 people as part of an investigation into the Islamic State group’s international financial dealings.
Anadolu Agency reported on Monday the suspects were detained in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir and 10 other Turkish provinces over alleged money transfers to Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Indonesia and Libya.
The agency cited the Diyarbakir prosecutor’s office for its report but did not provide the suspects’ nationalities.
Anadolu says police also seized nearly $580,000, as well as euros, Turkish and Syrian currency.
A series of deadly attacks in Turkey has been blamed on IS militants, including a New Year’s attack at an Istanbul nightclub in the early hours of 2017 that killed 39 people.