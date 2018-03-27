ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has again ruled against the release from jail of two Greek soldiers who strayed across the border and are accused of illegal entry into a military zone and espionage.
The state-run Anadolu Agency said the court in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, ruled Tuesday there was sufficient evidence against the two and that they might flee if granted bail.
The soldiers — a lieutenant and a sergeant — were arrested in Edirne earlier this month. Greece says they accidently crossed into Turkey due to bad weather while on a patrol against migrant smuggling.
The arrests have further strained relations between the two NATO allies who have longstanding disputes over maritime boundaries and commercial rights.
Greece has asked for assistance from the European Union, NATO and the United Nations for their release.