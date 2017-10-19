ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president says the country could close its border with Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region “at any moment” as a further reprisal for it holding a non-binding referendum on independence last month.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments were reported in Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday, and come days after Ankara closed its airspace to flights to and from the Iraqi Kurdish region. Turkish airline companies have also suspended flights to Iraqi Kurdish cities.
Erdogan said: “We have not closed our border gates yet, but this can happen at any moment.”
Turkey had close ties to the Iraqi Kurdish leadership, but had urged them not to hold the vote.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- National Weather Service gives 'very wet and windy' advisory for Seattle area
Iraq’s central government and neighboring Iran were also deeply opposed to the referendum, in which more than 90 percent voted for independence.