SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah sold $3.4 million in alcohol on Wednesday at 45-state owned liquor stores to set a record for the day before Thanksgiving.

Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control released sales figures Thursday that show about 347,000 bottles were sold on a day when residents packed the stores to load up before the holiday.

Agency officials say the big day still fell just short of the all-time single day record set on Dec. 23, 2016. On that day, the state sold $3.7 million in liquor with 351,000 bottles purchased.

Sales were brisk for several days ahead of Thanksgiving, with sales also eclipsing $2 million on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday.

Liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving but reopen Friday.