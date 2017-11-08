ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained 101 suspected Islamic State group militants in a sweep in the capital, Ankara.
Anadolu Agency says Thursday authorities have detention warrants for 144 other IS suspects.
Some 1,500 officers from the police’s anti-terror and intelligence units took part in early morning raids at about 250 addresses around Ankara, the agency said.
Anadolu said some of the suspects were members of a local group that allegedly “sponsored” IS. It didn’t provide further details.
Last month, police detained dozens of IS suspects allegedly planning an attack during a national holiday.
Turkey has suffered a series of bloody attacks blamed on IS militants, including a New Year attack at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.