Highway 14 remains closed in the Columbia River Gorge for a stretch west of White Salmon due to the Tunnel Five fire.

The closure goes into its second week, with both directions of the highway blocked from milepost 56.3 to 63.1, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. “Eastbound travelers can detour at Bridge of the Gods to I-84 then onto Hood River Bridge. Westbound travelers can detour at Hood River Bridge to I-84 then onto Bridge of the Gods.”

The Tunnel Five fire, which sparked July 2, is burning on 529 acres about 18 miles east of Stevenson and is 80% contained, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials said earlier it was human caused. The estimated containment date is Aug. 1.

All Skamania County evacuation levels have been reduced to Level 1 Be Ready. The evacuation shelter at Skamania County Fairgrounds has been closed.

Updates can be found on the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SkamaniaSheriff.