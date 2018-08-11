BARDO, Tunisia (AP) — Thousands of Muslim fundamentalists have held an hours-long protest in front of the nation’s parliament to decry proposals in a government report on gender equality.

Thousands of men and veiled women marched Saturday under a blazing sun from Tunis to Bardo, outside the capital where the parliament is located, to protest the report by the Commission of Individual Liberties and Equality. The report, among other things, calls for legalizing homosexuality and making the sexes equal in regards to inheritance.

Security was heavy during the protest, which remained calm despite the anger that the report has triggered. The protest was organized by the National Coordination for the Defense of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

The commission was put in place a year ago by President Beji Caid Essebsi.