TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed is facing lawmakers in a marathon debate ahead of a vote of confidence needed to approve the government he reshuffled a week ago seeking to end a months-long paralyzing political crisis.

The debate began Monday and was still going 12 hours later, a sign of the enmity coursing through Tunisia’s political scene.

Chahed pleaded for “political stability the nation needs to overcome difficulties,” notably economic and social, ahead of 2019 legislative and presidential elections.

The prime minister is at odds with Hafedh Caid Essebsi, son of Tunisia’s president and leader of the Nida Tounes party, but he should have sufficient support to win the vote.

Chahed appointed 19 new Cabinet members, including a Tunisian Jew as tourism minister, a first in some 50 years.