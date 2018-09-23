TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Severe floods have struck northeastern Tunisia, killing at least four people and damaging homes, bridges, roads and fields.

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed visited the town of Nabeul, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital, on Sunday, a day after heavy rains hit the region.

He said that “it’s urgent to work so things return to normal.” He added the government will help financially people whose homes and fields have been damaged.

Authorities said the victims were two men aged 58 and 68, and two women aged 20 and 25 who were swept away by currents.

Chahed said some areas received as much as 200 millimeters (almost 8 inches) of rainfall.