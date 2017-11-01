TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say a suspected Islamic extremist has stabbed two police officers near the Parliament headquarters but was quickly arrested.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the attacker was known to authorities for radicalism and that he attacked the officers Wednesday in the name of jihad.
The statement said one of the officers is in intensive care and the other was treated in a hospital for lighter injuries. One was stabbed in the neck and the other in the forehead.
Tunisia has struggled with Islamic extremism since protesters overthrew their longtime authoritarian leader in 2011 and established a fragile democracy. Deadly attacks by Islamic radicals killed dozens at a beach resort and the country’s leading museum in 2015.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- 'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path VIEW