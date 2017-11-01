TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say a suspected Islamic extremist has stabbed two police officers near the Parliament headquarters but was quickly arrested.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the attacker was known to authorities for radicalism and that he attacked the officers Wednesday in the name of jihad.

The statement said one of the officers is in intensive care and the other was treated in a hospital for lighter injuries. One was stabbed in the neck and the other in the forehead.

Tunisia has struggled with Islamic extremism since protesters overthrew their longtime authoritarian leader in 2011 and established a fragile democracy. Deadly attacks by Islamic radicals killed dozens at a beach resort and the country’s leading museum in 2015.