TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa university has started construction on a new $10 million residential building, the first built in more than 40 years.

The Tulsa World reports that Oral Roberts University broke ground on the project Wednesday. This is the university’s first housing endeavor since 1976.

University President William Wilson says the project is in response to the steady increase in student population.

The residential building will feature separate towers for male and female students, with a lobby connecting the two. It’s expected to have 240 beds. The building will feature dormitory-style and apartment-style housing.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says he was excited to witness the first groundbreaking for a residence hall at ORU in his lifetime.

The residence hall is expected to open next fall.

