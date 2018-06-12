TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A 17-year-old in Tulsa will soon learn whether his defense can use state funds to hire mental health experts ahead of a jury trial in a teacher’s death and other crimes.

The Tulsa World reports that Deonte Green’s defense team asked last month for a jury to evaluate whether he’s legally competent to stand trial for first-degree murder in the October shooting of Shane Anderson, the reported rape of an elderly woman and many other felony counts.

Assistant Public Defender Marny Hill says she’s concerned Green’s IQ is too low for him to understand legal proceedings. Hill also says experts should evaluate Green’s competency because prosecutors are seeking a life without parole sentence.

Judge Kelly Greenough said Monday she’ll meet with the defense before deciding whether to approve the request.

