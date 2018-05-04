KJRH-TV in Tulsa and KGOU-FM in Norman have been named the top news operations in the Arkansas-Oklahoma region, while Erika Ferrando of KTHV-TV in Little Rock has been named the best solo journalists.

The Arkansas-Oklahoma Associated Press Broadcasters announced winners of its 2017 category Friday.

KTUL in Tulsa finished second in the competition for TV news operation while KOSU-FM in Stillwater, Oklahoma, finished second in radio.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

A full list of winners is available at http://discover.ap.org/contests/arkansas-oklahoma-broadcast

___

The entire list of winners:

Outstanding News Operation-TV: 1, KJRH-TV, Tulsa; 2, KTUL-TV, Tulsa.

Outstanding News Operation-Radio: 1, KGOU-FM, Norman; 2, KOSU-FM, Stillwater.

Best Solo Journalist: 1, Erika Ferrando, KTHV-TV, Little Rock, “Veterans Provide Burial for Veteran Without a Family.”

___

TV:

Best Spot News: 1, KOKI-TV, Tulsa, “Tulsa Tornado”; 2, Brett Rains and Dustin Williams, KHBS/KHOG-TV, Rogers, “Fire Destroys Cameron Schools.”

Best Feature Reporting: 1, Maureen Wurtz and Andrejs Dabars, KTUL-TV, Tulsa, “A Bit of an Oddball”; 2, David Norris, KTUL-TV, Tulsa, “Jenks Program Sparks New Friendships Among School Children.”

Best Special Program: 1, KOKI-TV, Tulsa, “Countdown to Kickoff Big 12 Championship Pregame Show”; 2, KHBS/KHOG-TV, Rogers, “Hidden Horror: The Story of Isaiah Torres.”

Enterprise: 1, Maureen Wurtz and Andrejs Dabars, KTUL-TV, Tulsa, “The 50 Year Mission”; 2, Maureen Wurtz and Andrejs Dabars, KTUL-TV, Tulsa, “The Girl Scout Murders: Oklahoma’s Greatest Unsolved Crime.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, Janna Clark and Dave Vandever, KOKI-TV, Tulsa, “Poison Soil”; 2, KATV-TV, Little Rock, “From Vows to Victories.”

General News Reporting: 1, KATV-TV, Little Rock, “The Execution of Ledell Lee”; 2, Travis Guillory and Sarah Bingham, KJRH-TV, Tulsa, “The Drums of Summer.”

Best Weather Coverage: 1, Darby Bybee, KHBS/KHOG-TV, Rogers, “Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee Severe Weather”; 2, KATV-TV, Little Rock, “Severe Weather Coverage.”

Best Sportscast: 1, David Reed and Jeremy Thomas, KXII-TV, Sherman; 2, Nathan Thompson and Jay Harness, KOKI-TV, Tulsa.

Best Video Editing: 1, Andrejs Dabars, KTUL-TV, Tulsa; 2, Paul Newton, KHBS/KHOG-TV, Rogers, “2017 Weather Year-Ender.”

Best Website: 1, KTHV-TV, Little Rock; 2, Austin Prickett, KOKH-TV, Oklahoma City.

General News Photography: 1, Katie Wisely and John Guthery, KJRH-TV, Tulsa, “The Color Nude”; 2, Tony Russell and John Guthery, KJRH-TV, Tulsa, “Honor Flight To DC.”

Best Feature Photography: 1, KTUL-TV, Tulsa, “A Real Oklahoma Cowboy”; 2, Tony Russell and John Guthery, KJRH-TV, Tulsa, “An Honorable Flight.”

Best Spot News Photography: 1, Dustin Williams, KHBS/KHOG-TV, Rogers, “Cameron High School Fire”; 2, Larry Potter, KATV-TV, Little Rock, “SWAT Standoff.”

Best Reporter Portfolio: 1, Cori Duke, KJRH-TV, Tulsa; 2, Jordann Lucero, KOKH-TV, Oklahoma City.

Best Photographer Portfolio: 1, John Guthery, KJRH-TV, Tulsa; 2, Phil Cross, KOKH-TV, Oklahoma City.

Best Early Newscast: 1, KXII-TV, Sherman; 2, Kathy Damrill and Adam Pursch, KOKH-TV, Oklahoma City.

Best Evening Newscast: 1, KJRH-TV, Tulsa, “Tulsa Tornado Aftermath”; 2, KOKI-TV, Tulsa, “Officer Involved Shooting of Joshua Barre.”

___

RADIO:

Best Spot News: 1, Storme Jones, KGOU-FM, Norman, “Magdiel Sanchez Shooting Coverage”; 2, Matt Trotter, KWGS-FM, Tulsa, “Betty Shelby is Not Guilty.”

Best Feature Reporting: 1, Zoe Travers, KOSU-FM, Stillwater, “Conservationists Work to Repair Plant’s Weedy Reputation”; 2, Rachel Hubbard, KOSU-FM, Stillwater, “Oklahoma Prisons Hope Card Games Will Lead to Clues in Unsolved Cases.”

Enterprise/Investigative Reporting: 1, Jacob McCleland, KGOU-FM, Norman, “Trump Administration’s Refugee And Immigration Order Sparks Confusion On College Campuses”; 2, Jacqueline Froelich, Arkansas Public Media, “Women’s Klan Rises in Arkansas.”

Best Weather Coverage: 1, John Durkee, KWGS-FM, Tulsa, “Owasso Tornado.”

Best Government Reporting: 1, Rachel Hubbard, KOSU-FM, Stillwater, “Lawmakers Locked in Stalemate as They Try to Fill Budget Hole”; 2, Emily Wendler, KOSU-FM, Stillwater, “Oklahoma Schools Say They Need More Funding, Why Can’t They Get It?”

Best Sports Reporting: 1, Matt Sharp, KTLO-FM, Mountain Home, “McClain Park Opens for Mountain Home Baseball, Softball Teams”; 2, Brad Haworth, KTLO-FM, Mountain Home, “Mountain Home Woman Selected for NBA Dance Team.”

Best Play-By-Play: 1, Brad Haworth, KTLO-FM, Mountain Home, “Mountain Home Basketball.”

Best Use of Sound: 1, Ann Kenda, Arkansas Public Media, “From Walmart To Grass Roots”; 2, Nomin Ujiyediin, KGOU-FM, Norman, “Local Graffiti Culture Finds New Audience At Oklahoma Contemporary.”

Best Reporter Portfolio: 1, Jacob McCleland, KGOU-FM, Norman; 2, Nomin Ujiyediin, KGOU-FM, Norman.

Best Newscast: 1, John Durkee, KWGS-FM, Tulsa; 2, KGOU-FM, Norman.