TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city wants a liquid butane transfer company to relocate its facility from an area the city plans to develop for USA BMX’s headquarters and arena.

The Tulsa World reports that Bynum plans to meet with the owner of the 11-acre facility. Nick Doctor, the city’s chief of development and community policy, says the facility does not need to relocate for the BMX project to go forward. But Bynum says it limits the development potential of the site.

Officials believe that more than 100,000 visitors will attend more than 100 local, state and national events in the first five years of operation, including the Olympic trials in 2020.

BMX events are expected to help generate nearly $11 million for the city in a five-year period.

