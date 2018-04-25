TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa man has been charged with murder in the overdose death of a 19-year-old police say he sold heroin to.

The Tulsa World reports that 29-year-old Taylor Ryan Rogers was charged Friday with felony first-degree murder in the death of Jillian Searle.

Searle was found unconscious in her home on March 21.

Police allege that Rogers admits to selling the drug to Searle the day before her death. Police say Rogers told them he believes the heroin killed her.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says he hopes new efforts to charge drug dealers with murder will prevent more tragic incidents.

Rogers has been held at the Tulsa County jail since last month following an arrest for a separate burglary complaint. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com