TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa say a man has been arrested on a murder complaint in the fatal beating of his wife.

Sgt. Dave Walker says the man took the woman to a hospital emergency room Saturday and hospital officials called police.

Walker says the man told officers his wife had come home and said she had been robbed and beaten.

Walker says the man gave police a false home address, and after investigators learned where the couple lived they found evidence of a beating inside their apartment.

The woman’s name has not been released. The husband is in custody, but court records do not show that he has been formally charged.