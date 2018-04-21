PERU, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State College Board of Trustees has approved a 2.9 percent increase in tuition at the state’s three state colleges.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the trustees approved the increase Friday during a meeting at Peru State College. The move means tuition at Peru State, Wayne State and Chadron State will rise for resident students to $177 per credit hour, up from $172.
The board also approved increases in mandatory room and board rates at the colleges.
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com