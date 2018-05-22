JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A tugboat is stuck on a sandbar in the Gastineau Channel without a timeline for removal.

The Juneau Empire reports that the 107-foot (32.6-meter) tugboat Lumberman has been stranded since May 5. City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors Port Director Carl Uchytil said its removal is a state, not city matter.

Uchytil said any possible removal would fall under the jurisdiction of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources Division of Mining, Land and Water due to the vessel’s location.

City officials have struggled to make contact with the Lumberman’s owner. Harbormaster Dave Borg said he doesn’t have a phone number for the owner of the boat.

TugBoatInformation.com states the Lumberman was built in 1941 and came to Juneau in 1998.

