SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a report of an indecent assault from a Tufts University student who says the assailant followed her to her home near campus before grabbing her.

The woman says she was walking home early Sunday morning when a man followed her onto her front porch. She told police the man grabbed her inappropriately as she turned around, then ran off.

Somerville, Medford and university police searched the area but were unable to locate the assailant.

The school advised students to stay vigilant and consider using a ride service offered by campus police.