HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania’s Nov. 7 general election.
The biggest statewide contest for voters is between Supreme Court Justice Sallie Mundy and challenger Dwayne Woodruff, an Allegheny County judge who formerly played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mundy is a Republican nominated by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate last year. She’s running for a full 10-year term against Woodruff, a Democrat. Two other justices, Chief Justice Thomas Saylor, a Republican, and Justice Debra Todd, a Democrat, face retention votes.
Several other seats on the state’s lower appellate courts are up for grabs, and voters must also decide whether to change the state constitution to let counties, municipalities and school districts exclude from taxation up to the full value of residents’ homes.
