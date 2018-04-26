DALLAS (AP) — A Tuesday funeral has been set for a Dallas police officer fatally wounded in a shooting during a confrontation with a suspected shoplifter.

The public funeral for Officer Rogelio (roh-HEE’-lee-yoh) Santander (san-TAN’-dur) is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Lake Pointe Church in nearby Rockwall with burial at Restland Cemetery on the northern outskirts of Dallas.

A private Mass is set for Monday at the Cathedral-Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas, with a public visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. at the cathedral.

Santander and Officer Crystal Almeida (al-MAY’-dah) were shot Tuesday at a Home Depot store in northern Dallas. Also shot was store employee Scott Painter. Almeida and Painter remain hospitalized in critical condition, but Police Chief U. Renee Hall says both are recovering.