TUCUMCARI, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Tucumcari Municipal Court judge has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

New Mexico State Police say 71-year-old Joe Dominguez was taken into custody Sunday.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet.

State Police say a patrol officer saw a pickup truck go through a stop sign in Tucumcari and pulled the vehicle over.

The officer says he smelled alcohol when he approached the truck.

He says Dominguez admitted to drinking and failed sobriety tests.

A blood test showed Dominguez’s blood alcohol level was at .09 percent, which is over the legal limit for drivers in New Mexico.

State Police say Dominguez identified himself as a Tucumcari Municipal Court judge.

He’s been booked into the Quay County Detention Center and is facing a DWI charge.