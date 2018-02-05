TUCUMCARI, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Tucumcari Municipal Court judge has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
New Mexico State Police say 71-year-old Joe Dominguez was taken into custody Sunday.
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet.
State Police say a patrol officer saw a pickup truck go through a stop sign in Tucumcari and pulled the vehicle over.
The officer says he smelled alcohol when he approached the truck.
He says Dominguez admitted to drinking and failed sobriety tests.
A blood test showed Dominguez’s blood alcohol level was at .09 percent, which is over the legal limit for drivers in New Mexico.
State Police say Dominguez identified himself as a Tucumcari Municipal Court judge.
He’s been booked into the Quay County Detention Center and is facing a DWI charge.