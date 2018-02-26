TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson woman has been indicted for allegedly selling the synthetic opioid fentanyl to a man who died after ingesting the drug.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Lana Leshinsky is accused of selling fentanyl to an unidentified man who died in July 2017 a day after using the drug.

The Feb. 14 grand jury indictment was unsealed Monday.

Prosecutors say the charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in death carries a mandatory-minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.