TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson woman has been indicted for allegedly selling the synthetic opioid fentanyl to a man who died after ingesting the drug.
Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Lana Leshinsky is accused of selling fentanyl to an unidentified man who died in July 2017 a day after using the drug.
The Feb. 14 grand jury indictment was unsealed Monday.
Prosecutors say the charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in death carries a mandatory-minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Most Read Stories
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- Three more dog foods, treats recalled over possible contamination
- Enemy World War II fighter pilots told a tale of peril and reconciliation. Then there was the truth. | PNW Magazine VIEW