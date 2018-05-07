TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A woman has been found dead in a midtown Tucson apartment and police are searching for her live-in boyfriend.

They say family members of 18-year-old Rosaura Hernandez broke in to the couple’s apartment Sunday night after they were unable to contact her.

She found unresponsive and police declared her dead at the scene.

Police say there’s now an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Joshua Hilaire on suspicion of first-degree murder.

They say Hernandez told family members she was fighting with her boyfriend Sunday afternoon and asked for a ride from their apartment.

Family members went to the couple’s residence twice, but there was no answer at the door.

They finally forced their way in around 7 p.m. and called police when they found Hernandez injured with signs of blunt force trauma.