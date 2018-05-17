TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a woman has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to her home and the family’s dog.

They say 39-year-old Dean Sherfield Finley has been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of felony charges of arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage and animal cruelty.

Police say officers and the Tucson Fire Department responded to calls of smoke and flames coming from a home about 1 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire to the home’s exterior.

Police and fire investigators say Finley purchased two gallons of gasoline earlier that morning and returned to the home to allegedly douse the dog and set it on fire.

The dog suffered burns but survived and Finley reportedly set fire to a section of the house.