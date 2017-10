TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a 37-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son died after being struck by a car as they crossed a street about a block from the child’s school.

The mother and son killed Wednesday morning were identified as Anna and Ethan Mentzer.

Police say the car’s driver wasn’t injured, remained at the scene and told police the sun was in her eyes.