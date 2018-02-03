TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a 60-year-old woman has been arrested in the stabbing death of her older brother.
Police say Martha Parra is accused of domestic violence-manslaughter in the death of 62-year-old Mario Urena,
According to police, Urena died at a hospital after officers responding to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex Friday night found him with obvious stab wounds.
Police say Parra and Urena lived in the apartment and that Parra obtained a knife during an argument that turned into a physical altercation.
Police say Parra called 911 and remained at the scene.